Illinois Judge Wary Of Push For Major Cannabis Lottery Redo

By Celeste Bott (April 22, 2022, 6:56 PM EDT) -- An Illinois federal judge said Friday that it appears that the statute laying out Illinois' licensing process for cannabis dispensaries probably does violate the dormant commerce clause of the U.S. Constitution, but questioned the "sweeping relief" sought by two men claiming the state discriminates against out-of-state residents.

Juan Finch Jr., who moved to Chicago in December, and Pennsylvania resident and cannabis investor Mark Toigo want U.S. District Judge Rebecca Pallmeyer to block the state from issuing the 185 conditional licenses it has allotted so far in three separate lotteries and require regulators to rerun the licensing process without the residency requirements...

