Weapons Importer Says Contract Clears Up TM Dispute

By Grace Dixon (April 22, 2022, 2:37 PM EDT) -- A weapons importer urged a Virginia federal court to wind down trademark claims launched against it by a Turkish military supplier, arguing it registered and used the trademark in question under a contract making it the supplier's exclusive American distributor. Zenith Quest Corp., its founder and two subsidiaries moved for summary judgment on the claims leveled by state-owned Makina ve Kimya Endustrisi Kurumu, or MKE, claiming it registered MKE's logo without the company's permission and used it for sales of MKE's guns and ammunition. The distributor argued Thursday that MKE can't possibly level trademark claims over the sales, because Zenith registered...

