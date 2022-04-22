Boy Scouts Can Sell $13.5M Warehouse To Pad Survivor Fund

By Jeannie O'Sullivan (April 22, 2022, 5:39 PM EDT) -- The Boy Scouts of America on Friday won a Delaware bankruptcy court's blessing of a warehouse sale and leaseback plan that will place $13.5 million into the compensation fund for the child sex abuse claims underpinning the organization's Chapter 11 case. Following a hearing, Chief U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Laurie Selber Silverstein issued an order approving an arrangement in which the Boy Scouts will sell the Charlotte, North Carolina property to Edgewater Industrial LLC and lease it back for a two-year term with a renewal option. The 12-acre parcel houses industrial and retail buildings that serve as the Boy Scouts' main shipping...

