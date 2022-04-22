Fed. Circ. Orders Albright To Transfer 1 Case, Lets Him Keep 2

By Britain Eakin (April 22, 2022, 5:26 PM EDT) -- The Federal Circuit on Friday ordered U.S. District Judge Alan Albright to transfer a patent suit against Apple to California, saying he "clearly abused his discretion," but also held that he can keep a separate pair of infringement suits against Canon in the Western District of Texas. In the case involving Apple, the appeals court criticized Judge Albright in a nonprecednetial order, saying he wrongly assessed the convenience of witnesses in denying Apple's bid to transfer CPC Patent Technologies Pty. Ltd.'s infringement suit against it. The order is one of just a handful the Federal Circuit has issued in recent months ordering the...

