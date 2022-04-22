UK Flags Competition Concerns For Maersk, Noble Merger

By Matthew Perlman (April 22, 2022, 1:55 PM EDT) -- The U.K.'s competition enforcer said Friday the planned £2.6 billion ($3.3 billion) merger of offshore drilling outfits Maersk Drilling and Noble Corp. could result in higher costs for oil and gas producers in the North Sea, as the companies float a proposed fix. The Competition and Markets Authority said in a statement that its Phase 1 investigation of the deal revealed concerns over the supply of jack-up rigs for offshore drilling in northwestern Europe, including in the U.K., Denmark and the Netherlands. Noble and Maersk Drilling said April 12 they expect to divest several rigs in the North Sea to appease...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS