Cannabis Bill Roundup: SC Lawmaker Pitches '420 Day'

By Sam Reisman (April 22, 2022, 7:23 PM EDT) -- A South Carolina lawmaker pitched a new bill to turn the unofficial cannabis holiday into an annual day of criminal pardons, Louisiana legislators advanced a slew of bills to amend the state's medical marijuana program, and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer promised industry advocates his new legalization bid would hit Capitol Hill before the summer's end. Here are the major developments in cannabis and drug reform from the past week. South Carolina Rep. JA Moore, D-Charleston, on Thursday introduced a bill to require the state's Department of Probation, Parole and Pardon Services to issue pardons to at least 20% of people...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS