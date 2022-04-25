Couple Says 'Reckless' Emotional Harm Warrants Coverage

By Ganesh Setty (April 25, 2022, 4:15 PM EDT) -- A couple whose son has been charged with two criminal homicides told a Pennsylvania federal court that Chubb Indemnity Insurance Co. must defend them in a suit filed by one victim's mother, who accused the couple of "recklessly" inflicting emotional distress following her son's death. Chubb Indemnity Insurance Co. must defend a couple whose son has been charged in connection with two criminal homicides in a suit filed by one victim's mother, who says the couple "recklessly" inflicted emotional distress after her son's death, the couple told a Pennsylvania federal court. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke) Because T. Lee Rouse alleged that Howard...

