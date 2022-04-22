Quicken Axed Banker Over Discrimination Reports, Suit Says

By Ryan Harroff (April 22, 2022, 5:11 PM EDT) -- Mortgage firm Quicken Loans fired one of its high-level bankers and labelled her a security threat for objecting to suspected racial and gender discrimination within the company and then falsely claimed that she quit her job in order to cover its tracks, according to a Friday suit. Keely Crimando, a former top banker at Quicken Loans, which is now known as Rocket Mortgage LLC, told a Michigan federal judge that she was terminated for unspecified misconduct after she expressed concern about suspected harassment and discrimination to company executives and management, which she said fell under protected activity. She further said the...

