DC Circ. Affirms Reinsurers' Win In $22M Coverage Fight

By Josh Liberatore (April 22, 2022, 7:45 PM EDT) -- The D.C. Circuit upheld a lower court's ruling Friday that a group of reinsurers doesn't have to cover a financial consulting firm for a more than $22 million arbitration award, saying there was no express contract between the sides. A three-judge panel said Vantage Commodities Financial Services I LLC can't force seven reinsurers, including Partner Reinsurance Europe PLC, Catlin Re Switzerland and Hannover Ruckversicherung SE, to pay over $22 million that the financial firm won against its primary insurer. "Vantage's complaint contains no allegations that the reinsurers dealt directly with Vantage or otherwise treated Vantage as if it were directly insured...

