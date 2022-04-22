USPTO To Refine Director Reviews After Public Comment

By Ryan Davis (April 22, 2022, 6:41 PM EDT) -- U.S. Patent and Trademark Office Director Kathi Vidal on Friday said the office will seek public input before formalizing the process she will use to review Patent Trial and Appeal Board decisions, and she "strongly encouraged" litigants to rank the issues they want her to review. The announcement from Vidal, who took office last week, provided a glimpse at her plans for the power to review the board's rulings, which the U.S. Supreme Court granted to the director in last year's U.S. v. Arthrex decision. She said in a statement that "in the coming weeks" the office will seek comments on...

