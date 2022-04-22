Visa Program Gaps Leave Crime Victims Vulnerable

By Mike LaSusa (April 22, 2022, 8:15 PM EDT) -- Noncitizen crime victims who cooperate with law enforcement are struggling to obtain visas meant to provide them with immigration protections, as large backlogs and inconsistent standards contribute to yearslong wait times and improperly denied applications. Congress created the U visa, for victims of serious crimes, and the T visa, for human trafficking victims, to encourage noncitizens to help law enforcement solve those crimes by offering cooperating victims temporary legal status, the ability to seek a work permit and the possibility of a green card. But amid rising public concern over crime, some advocates and researchers worry the program isn't achieving its...

