Trivago Hit With $32.6M Penalty In Australia Over Room Rates

By Joyce Hanson (April 25, 2022, 6:28 PM EDT) -- The Federal Court of Australia has ordered Trivago to pay penalties of 44.7 million Australian dollars ($32.6 million), saying the travel website made misleading claims about hotel room rates both online and in television advertising. In proceedings brought by the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission, Trivago NV was found to have breached the country's consumer law by misrepresenting to customers that its online platform would quickly and easily help them snag the best deal or cheapest rates for lodgings, the country's consumer watchdog said Friday. But Trivago, owned by Expedia and headquartered in Düsseldorf, Germany, used an algorithm that favored online...

