Iowa Justices Toss Suit Over Concealed Cancer As Untimely

By Mike Curley (April 25, 2022, 1:51 PM EDT) -- The Iowa Supreme Court has thrown out claims from the estate of a woman who alleged her doctors failed to tell her of a cancerous growth, leading to her death, saying the state's statute of repose means her suit was filed too late. In an opinion filed Friday, the state's justices reversed an appeals court ruling that had reinstated the suit from Linda Berry's estate, administered by her daughters Elizabeth Downing and Marcella Berry, against Dr. Paul Grossmann and Catholic Health Initiatives Iowa Corp., which runs Mercy Hospital. The statute of repose is six years, but Berry had filed suit more...

