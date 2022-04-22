Iowa Supreme Court Tosses Hospital Fall Injury Suit

By Mike Curley (April 22, 2022, 4:50 PM EDT) -- The Iowa Supreme Court on Friday threw out a woman's claims against a hospital and health care providers over a fall in which she was injured while at the hospital, saying an appeals court went out of bounds by reviving some of her claims as ordinary, rather than professional, negligence. In the opinion, the justices dismissed with prejudice Jacqueline Struck's suit against Mercy Health Services-Iowa Corp., which runs Mercy Medical Center-Sioux City, saying the trial court's original decision dismissing the entire suit was correct, as under a 2017 law Struck needed to file a certificate of merit for her claims to proceed....

