COVID Illness Delays Bard, AngioDynamics Patent Trial In Del.

By Ivan Moreno (April 22, 2022, 8:29 PM EDT) -- COVID-19 will delay trial in medical device maker C.R. Bard's patent suit against AngioDynamics after a member of the defense team contracted the virus, a Delaware federal judge said Friday. U.S. District Judge Joseph F. Bataillon said he would grant AngioDynamics' request for a continuance "due to COVID illness in its trial team." The judge's order did not say how many people are sick. Judge Bataillon scheduled a conference call on May 5 to discuss the new date and length of the trial, which had been set for May 9. The judge said he's "not inclined to substantially reduce or expand"...

