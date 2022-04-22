6th Circ. Rejects Fuel Co.'s Bid For $16.6M Tax Refund

By Asha Glover (April 22, 2022, 6:48 PM EDT) -- An energy company didn't overpay its taxes, the Sixth Circuit said Friday, rejecting the company's bid for a $16.6 million tax refund for 2010 and 2011. Delek U.S. Holdings Inc. cannot include its excise tax liability in its cost of goods sold, the Sixth Circuit said, rejecting the company's argument that it was owed a refund because it mistakenly subtracted $64 million in alcohol fuel mixture tax credits from its cost of goods sold. The company had argued that the mixture credits were payments that could satisfy, but not reduce, the excise tax amount. "Putting it all together, the mixture credit...

