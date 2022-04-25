Pot Venture Wants Vineyard's Smell Suit Tossed For Good

By Mike Curley (April 25, 2022, 6:03 PM EDT) -- The owners of a farm aiming to produce marijuana is asking an Oregon federal court to dismiss with prejudice a neighboring vineyard's suit alleging it would be harmed if the farm is allowed to go forward with its plans. In a memorandum filed Thursday, the Wagner family, owners of Yamhill Naturals LLC, opposed a notice of voluntary dismissal without prejudice filed earlier in April by Momtazi Family LLC, saying after more than two years of costly litigation, Momtazi should not be able to drop out of the litigation with the possibility of bringing its claims again later. The Wagner family argued...

