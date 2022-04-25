Calculation Changes OK'd In $191M Nuclear Disposal Dispute

By Rae Ann Varona (April 25, 2022, 8:45 PM EDT) -- The Court of Federal Claims will allow a Vermont nuclear power plant to use a different method for calculating damages in the third round of litigation from a $191 million waste-disposal dispute between the plant and the U.S. Department of Energy. In determining that most disputed claims will proceed in trial, Judge Kathryn C. Davis agreed with NorthStar Vermont Yankee's amount of nearly $136 million in claimed damages stemming from allegations that the DOE breached a contract to store and dispose of spent nuclear fuel. She also cleared up some contract language interpretations and clarified that the company could use a different calculation...

