Facebook Can't Avoid Philly TV Anchor's Photo Suit

By P.J. D'Annunzio (April 22, 2022, 5:45 PM EDT) -- A Pennsylvania federal judge on Friday refused to let Facebook out of a lawsuit filed by a Philadelphia news anchor claiming the company allowed her likeness to be used without her permission in advertisements for erectile dysfunction treatments and online dating services. U.S. District Judge John Milton Younge denied the request of Meta Platforms Inc. — Facebook's corporate name — to dismiss Fox 29 reporter Karen Hepp's suit against it for allowing photos of her she said were surreptitiously taken while shopping in a convenience store. In a three-page footnote to the order, Judge Younge rejected Facebook's argument that Hepp's claims...

