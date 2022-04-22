Illinois Judge Warms To Narrow Corrective Cannabis Lottery

By Lauraann Wood (April 22, 2022, 8:46 PM EDT) -- An Illinois state court judge seemed inclined Friday to let state cannabis regulators conduct a corrective recreational license lottery as a first step toward adjudicating dozens of applicants' claims that they were improperly excluded from the original lottery. Cook County Circuit Judge Celia Gamrath said during a motion hearing that she thought the Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation "has some merit" to its position that the nearly 70 applicants challenging administrative decisions on their recreational license applications should participate in a corrective lottery to first determine which applicants would have won a license in the original process before diving...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS