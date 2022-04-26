Gov't Fights Tribe's Sanctions Bid In Lithium Mine Suit

By Dave Simpson (April 26, 2022, 11:18 PM EDT) -- The federal government urged a Nevada federal court to reject a sanctions bid filed by the Reno-Sparks Indian Colony, arguing that the motion, which alleges discovery abuses in the tribe's suit over the approval of a lithium mining project, is based on a "fundamental misunderstanding" of the Administrative Procedure Act. The U.S. Bureau of Land Management said that the RSIC not only fails to understand the APA and the law's litigation history but that it continues to "disregard" the court's repeated rejection of certain claims under the National Historic Preservation Act. "RSIC has not carried its burden of demonstrating that any...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS