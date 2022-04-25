How To Effectively Prepare A Witness For Remote Testimony

By Hailey Drescher and Michael Thomas (April 25, 2022, 3:48 PM EDT) -- The pandemic begrudgingly dragged the legal profession into the 21st century. Despite court closures, stay-at-home orders and travel restrictions, litigation continued. The onward march of litigation forced trial lawyers to lean on technology to connect pivotal players and move the truculent mule forward. As trial restrictions ease, many lawyers — especially newer generations of lawyers — are eager to hold onto the benefits that technology can provide to the legal profession. While remote depositions or virtual hearings are indisputably more convenient and cheaper than flying interested parties around the country, a virtual environment presents different obstacles that lawyers must consider....

