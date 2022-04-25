Mallinckrodt Creditors Can't Get Ch. 11 Plan Halted

By Vince Sullivan (April 25, 2022, 2:40 PM EDT) -- Unsecured creditors of drugmaker Mallinckrodt PLC have lost their bid to delay the effective date of the company's Chapter 11 plan in Delaware federal court, with a Third Circuit judge saying the creditors had not shown they would be irreparably harmed if the plan is consummated. In an opinion issued late Friday by U.S. Circuit Court Judge Thomas L. Ambro, the court ruled that unsecured creditors including Humana Inc. and Sanofi-Aventis U.S. LLC failed to argue they faced a likelihood of irreparable harm if Mallinckrodt made distributions to that class of creditors under the terms of its plan. Judge Ambro is...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS