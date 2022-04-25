FCA Rolls Out Emergency Powers Over British Steel Pensions

By Martin Croucher (April 25, 2022, 10:10 AM BST) -- The Financial Conduct Authority said on Monday that it will introduce emergency powers to prevent advisers connected to the British Steel Pension Scheme scandal from dumping assets before it launches a £71.2 million ($90.7 million) consumer redress program. The FCA plans to introduce a redress program for former members of the steelworkers' pension plan who were given poor advice. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino) The temporary rules will apply from Wednesday and are being rolled out without consultation, the regulator said. The FCA plans to introduce a redress program for former members of the British Steel Pension Scheme by next year. It wants to get them...

