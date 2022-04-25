Meta Begins Bid To Overturn UK Block On $315M Giphy Deal

By Joanne Faulkner (April 25, 2022, 4:40 PM BST) -- Facebook's owner Meta told an English court on Monday that a decision by the competition authority requiring it to drop its planned merger with an online GIF creator was "irrational" as a four-day trial over the $315 million deal got under way. Facebook owner Meta is challenging a decision by the competition watchdog to quash its acquisition of an online GIF creator. (iStock.com/Fritz Jorgensen) Lawyers for Meta argued at the start of the trial in London that the Competition and Markets Authority had reviewed some 280,000 documents before deciding in November to block the merger with Giphy. But not one showed that...

