Ladbrokes Owner Sued Over Customer Referral Commissions

By Ashish Sareen (May 16, 2022, 6:06 PM BST) -- A betting odds comparison website has accused one of the world's largest sports gaming groups of failing to pay commission fees for customer referrals, seeking more than £1 million ($1.22 million) from the owner of Ladbrokes and other chains. Easyodds.com said Entain PLC — which also owns Gala Coral and Sportingbet — had directly profited from being introduced to new customers of the betting odds website but failed to pay up under the terms of their contract, according to a newly public High Court claim filed April 12. A company spokesperson for Easyodds said in a statement Friday that the company became aware...

