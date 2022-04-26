Japanese Shippers Shift Blame In Automakers' Cartel Lawsuit

By Joanne Faulkner (April 26, 2022, 6:13 PM BST) -- Tokyo-based shipper NYK has denied it owes compensation to a rival if automakers win their price-fixing lawsuit seeking damages after a shipping cartel was fined €395 million ($421 million) by European authorities. Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha said in High Court documents filed Friday that it cannot be held liable to a subsidiary of K-Line if names including Audi and Porsche are awarded damages over claims the container companies conspired to set maritime shipping fees. Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha Ltd. wants a declaration that NYK will cover some of the costs if Kawasaki continues to fight the automakers' case and loses. NYK denied...

