Plastics Manager Told FCA £180K Share Bet Was Lucky 'Punt'

By Richard Crump (April 25, 2022, 4:50 PM BST) -- An ex-manager at a plastic packaging supplier on trial for alleged insider trading likened his investments to "punts" he made when gambling, according to a transcript of his interview with investigators read out by the prosecution on Monday. Stuart Bayes, 56, and his friend Jonathan Swann, 51, are accused by the Financial Conduct Authority of trading shares in British Polythene Industries PLC before an announcement in June 2016 that it was being bought by plastic packaging supplier RPC Group PLC. Bayes, who worked at RPC subsidiary RPC Bebo, told the watchdog in a voluntary interview under caution in 2017 that he...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS