Ga. To Adopt Flat Tax With Shrinking Rate If Triggers Met

By Sanjay Talwani (April 26, 2022, 6:53 PM EDT) -- Georgia will replace its tax brackets with a flat tax that will drop from 2024 to 2029 if fiscal targets are met under legislation signed Tuesday by Gov. Brian Kemp, who called it ''the largest tax cut in Georgia history.'' Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp called the bill that will implement a flat tax "the biggest tax cut in Georgia history.'' (AP Photo/Stephen B. Morton) Kemp, a Republican, signed H.B. 1437, sponsored by House Ways and Means Committee Chair Shaw Blackmon, R-Bonaire, and others. Under the law, current personal income tax rates, which range from 1% to 5.75%, will be replaced with...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS