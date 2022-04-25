Justices Won't Review Fed. Circ. Ruling Axing Drug Dosing IP

By Britain Eakin (April 25, 2022, 5:19 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court said Monday it won't look at a Federal Circuit decision invalidating a Baxter Corp. telepharmacy patent that survived inter partes review, leaving undecided the company's argument that the appeals court "regularly disregards" rules to invalidate patents upheld in IPR. Baxter's petition was among those the justices denied Monday in an order list, which, as is typical, did not include the high court's reasoning. Baxter, which develops kidney and medical products, had argued in a November petition for review that the Federal Circuit erred in a May 2021 decision by siding with Becton Dickinson and overturning a Patent Trial...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS