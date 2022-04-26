O'Melveny Hires 6th Partner From Locke Lord In Texas

By Jessica Corso (April 26, 2022, 3:43 PM EDT) -- O'Melveny & Myers LLP said Monday that it has picked up the former co-chair of Locke Lord LLP's capital markets group as a partner in Austin, Texas, adding a sixth former Locke Lord attorney to its Texas roster this year. Michelle Earley joined O'Melveny in Austin after more than two decades at Locke Lord, according to her LinkedIn profile. Earley previously served as the co-chair of Locke Lord's capital markets group and on the firm's executive committee, according to O'Melveny. "O'Melveny is a world-class law firm with top-notch talent, a commitment to clients and a distinctive, inclusive culture," Earley said in...

