Latham-Led Vax Developer Launches Plans For $175M IPO

By Tom Zanki (April 25, 2022, 3:00 PM EDT) -- Vaccine developer HilleVax Inc. on Monday set a price range on an estimated $175 million initial public offering, potentially braving waters in a cold IPO market, advised by Latham & Watkins LLP and underwriters counsel Davis Polk & Wardwell LLP. Boston-based HilleVax told regulators its plans to offer 10.3 million shares at a price range of $16 to $18 apiece, raising $175 million at midpoint. HilleVax's offering is scheduled to price this week, according to IPO research firm and fund manager Renaissance Capital. The venture-backed vaccine maker's initial program is focused on preventing gastroenteritis, or inflammation of the stomach or intestines,...

