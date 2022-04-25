Swedish Energy Co.'s Dispute With Ukraine Paused By War

By Caroline Simson (April 25, 2022, 9:43 PM EDT) -- An international tribunal has suspended a claim against Ukraine by the Swedish company Misen Energy AB over an "exorbitant" subsoil use tax for producers of natural gas, citing Russia's invasion. An International Centre for Settlement of Investment Disputes tribunal shelved the proceeding on Friday. An attorney for Ukraine, Hogan Lovells partner Markus Burgstaller, confirmed on Monday that the suspension was due to the war. He declined to comment further. Counsel for Misen declined to comment. The move comes after ICSID's chairman of the Administrative Council, David Malpass, dismissed Ukraine's proposal to disqualify Misen's appointed arbitrator, Stanimir A. Alexandrov, in an April...

