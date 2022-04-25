Day Pitney Adds Environmental Group Vice Chair In NJ

By Nick Muscavage (April 25, 2022, 4:30 PM EDT) -- Day Pitney LLP has added a partner in its environmental practice who joined the firm after serving as chair of Scarcini Hollenbeck LLC's environmental group. Todd W. Terhune, whose hiring was announced by the firm Monday, is now the vice chair of Day Pitney's environmental practice. "I am excited to join Day Pitney's deep bench of real estate, land use, and environmental attorneys, expand the depth and geographic reach of the services that I can offer clients, and work with attorneys across Day Pitney's offices and practices to assist clients with environmental matters," Terhune said in a statement Monday. With over...

