NY Lawmakers Target Crypto Scam 'Rug Pulls' In New Bills

By Elise Hansen (April 25, 2022, 6:08 PM EDT) -- A pair of New York state bills aim to crack down on cryptocurrency scams by requiring token developers to disclose the size of their own holdings and barring them from selling off large stakes in a project's early years. SB 8839 and its companion bill in the Assembly, AB 8820, aim to crack down on cryptocurrency fraud by adding virtual-currency provisions to the state penal code. The bills, introduced Friday, are sponsored by Sen. Kevin Thomas, a Democrat representing central Nassau County, and Assembly member Clyde Vanel, a Democrat whose district includes Queens Village. The bills target "deceptive and fraudulent practices" in...

