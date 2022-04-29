K&L Gates Buoys Maritime Group With Foley & Lardner Atty

By Jessica Corso (April 29, 2022, 3:38 PM EDT) -- K&L Gates LLP has grown its maritime practice in Houston with the addition of a former Foley & Lardner LLP attorney specializing in financial transactions on the seas. Felisa Sanchez joined K&L Gates as of counsel after four years with Foley & Lardner, K&L Gates announced this week. Sanchez said in a written statement to Law360 Pulse on Friday that she joined the firm because "they offer tremendous depth of maritime and finance experience in various offices with a global platform and a collaborative culture." Sanchez has two decades of experience representing clients on maritime transactions, including obtaining debt financing secured...

