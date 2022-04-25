USCIS Urged To Tweak Proposed 'Public Charge' Rule

By Mike LaSusa (April 25, 2022, 4:25 PM EDT) -- Immigration advocates, medical groups and local governments urged U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services in comments due Monday to retool its proposed "public charge" rule to exclude more public benefits when analyzing whether immigrants are likely to become dependent on the government. Some of the 127 commenters who made submissions ahead of the Monday deadline said the agency should clarify how state and local benefits factor into the public charge analysis, and recommended the agency remove Medicaid entirely from the evaluation. Several commenters also called on USCIS to do more to inform the public about the proposed changes. "Lawful use of public...

