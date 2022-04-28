Gordon & Rees Adds 11th Hawkins Parnell Atty In Dallas

By Jessica Corso (April 28, 2022, 3:27 PM EDT) -- A former Hawkins Parnell & Young LLP attorney specializing in tort litigation has joined Gordon & Rees LLP in Dallas a month after that firm brought on a 10-person Hawkins Parnell team in California and Texas. Laura E. Kugler is now a partner in the Dallas office of Gordon & Rees after a two-year stint at defense-side litigation firm Hawkins Parnell, according to her LinkedIn profile. Kugler is a litigator with nearly 30 years of experience in product and premises liability, as well as employment law and professional liability, according to Gordon & Rees. She has served as coordinating counsel for...

