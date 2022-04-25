Health Network's Virus Coverage Suit Sent To State Court

By Eli Flesch (April 25, 2022, 7:58 PM EDT) -- A Pennsylvania-based health network's suit for pandemic coverage should be considered in state court, a federal judge ruled Monday, saying that several connected health entities could bring claims against their New York-based Zurich insurer. U.S. District Judge Cathy Bissoon remanded Allegheny Health Network's suit to Pennsylvania state court after considering the network's arguments that two of its health care providers were based in New York. The insurer, American Guarantee and Liability Insurance Co., brought the suit to federal court last July, per court documents. "While the parties disagree on what happened, the resolution of those disputes are for another day," Judge...

