Qatar Can't Keep Airbus Contract Going During $618M Row

By Lucia Osborne-Crowley (April 26, 2022, 1:16 PM BST) -- A judge dismissed an attempt by Qatar Airways on Tuesday to force Airbus to carry on with a contract to provide the carrier with airplanes while the two travel giants go to trial over a $618 million dispute. The High Court has declined to order Airbus to continue supplying Qatar Airways while a $618 million lawsuit, over a separate contact for passenger jets, awaits trial. (iStock.com/Chalabala) Judge David Waksman refused to order Airbus to continue supplying the airline with A321 aircraft while a $618 million lawsuit — over a separate contact for A350 planes — awaits trial. The judge concluded at the High...

