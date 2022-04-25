HHS Urged To Lower Drug Costs By 'Breaking Patent Barriers'

By Adam Lidgett (April 25, 2022, 6:59 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services should take legal steps in the patent arena to try to cut down on prescription drug costs, Sen. Elizabeth Warren said in a letter to the agency. The Friday letter to HHS from Warren, D-Mass., pointed to a letter her office received from various legal and public health experts from institutions such as Harvard University, Yale University and Columbia University. Warren says she has repeatedly urged Biden to start cracking down to combat high drug prices and that the letter from the professors "affirms in extraordinary detail that you have the legal authority...

