Clarity, Confusion Collide In Antitrust Leniency Overhaul

By Bryan Koenig (April 25, 2022, 5:02 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Justice Antitrust Division tried earlier this month to clarify and reinvigorate the leniency program undergirding its criminal enforcement in an attempt to spur companies to self-report price-fixing cartels, but attorneys say the DOJ may inadvertently have made participation less enticing. The changes announced April 4 by antitrust chief Jonathan Kanter include new requirements for "prompt" reporting of violations, remediation of harm caused by antitrust violations and improvements to compliance programs aimed at preventing anti-competitive conduct. But even as the division tried to add clarity to its leniency program, which offers an escape hatch from criminal charges and a...

