Cozen O'Connor Adds Ex-Smart & Biggar IP Atty In Toronto

By Britain Eakin (April 27, 2022, 2:31 PM EDT) -- Cozen O'Connor has hired a former Smart & Biggar LLP lawyer recognized as one of Canada's top up-and-coming intellectual property litigators to join its Toronto office as part of the firm's effort to build out its North American IP group. Noelle Engle-Hardy joined the firm's intellectual property group on Monday as a member, bringing with her expertise in trademarks as well as copyright, industrial design and digital media, among other areas. She has experience guiding startups and Fortune 500 companies through acquiring, licensing and protecting intellectual property. She handles patent prosecutions at the Canadian Intellectual Property Office and represents clients before its...

