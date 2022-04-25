'Stubborn Fruit': Could Justices Finally Toss 'Lemon' Test?

By Jimmy Hoover (April 25, 2022, 9:28 PM EDT) -- The case of the praying high school football coach divided the U.S. Supreme Court on Monday, but some conservative justices appeared in agreement that the so-called Lemon test for religion cases seems to still be causing confusion despite lying dormant for 20 years. Arising out of the 1971 case Lemon v. Kurtzman, the Lemon endorsement test holds that the establishment clause of the Constitution prohibits the government from doing anything that has the appearance of endorsing religion. The clause, found in the First Amendment, bars the government from passing laws "respecting an establishment of religion." The so-called Lemon test was applied...

