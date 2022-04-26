Hospital Beats Title VII Claim Over Gender-Affirming Care

By Rachel Stone (April 26, 2022, 5:24 PM EDT) -- A federal court tossed a worker's claim that a St. Louis hospital violated Title VII by refusing to cover treatment for her transgender son's gender dysphoria, but said her Affordable Care Act claim can move forward. U.S. District Judge Audrey G. Fleissig on Monday granted half of St. Louis University Hospital's motion to dismiss Angelia Scott's lawsuit over the hospital health insurance plan's coverage exclusion of gender dysphoria-related care, holding that she couldn't advance a Title VII sex discrimination claim on behalf of a third party. But Judge Fleissig held that her Affordable Care Act claim could survive, since the act...

