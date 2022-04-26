McCarter & English Adds NJ Partner To Gov't Affairs Group

By Nick Muscavage (April 26, 2022, 4:30 PM EDT) -- McCarter & English LLP has brought on a former in-house attorney with experience working in state government to bolster its government affairs and energy practices. Grace S. Power, who was previously vice president of regulatory affairs at home repair plan provider HomeServe USA, joined McCarter as partner on Monday in the firm's Newark, New Jersey, headquarters. At HomeServe, Power developed and led a nationwide government and regulatory affairs strategy focused on public utility commissions. Before that role, she served as chief of staff at the New Jersey Board of Public Utilities in Gov. Phil Murphy's administration. Although both positions have given...

