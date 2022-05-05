DLA Piper Adds Bankruptcy Partner In Its New York Office

By Donald Morrison (May 5, 2022, 2:00 PM EDT) -- DLA Piper has expanded its corporate restructuring practice, adding a specialist in bankruptcy litigation with nearly 15 years of experience representing debtors, secured lenders, ad hoc creditor committees and other significant parties in major U.S. and international bankruptcies. Oksana Lashko joins DLA Piper after two years at Brown Rudnick LLP as a partner in the firm's bankruptcy and corporate restructuring practice group, where she advised clients in transactions involving multiple tiers of debt capitalization requiring complex intercreditor arrangements, syndicated leveraged transactions and acquisition financings. She started with the firm April 25, and DLA Piper announced the move that same day....

