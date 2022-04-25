States Near TRO Win To Keep Pandemic Border Block

By Dave Simpson (April 25, 2022, 9:11 PM EDT) -- A Louisiana federal judge said on Monday that he plans to issue a temporary restraining order in a case challenging the Biden administration's decision to wind down a pandemic-related order known as Title 42, which allows the quick expulsion of migrants arriving at U.S. land borders. In the minutes from a Monday status conference, U.S. District Judge Robert R. Summerhay said that the "court announced its intent to grant the motion" for the temporary restraining order sought by 21 attorneys general. The attorneys general of Louisiana and Missouri — two of the challenging states — claimed a victory on Twitter....

