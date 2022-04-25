DOJ Confirms 3rd Trial Attempt In Chicken Price-Fixing Case

By Hailey Konnath (April 25, 2022, 9:54 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Justice notified a Colorado federal court Monday that it has officially decided to move forward with an extraordinary third trial against chicken industry executives facing criminal price-fixing charges, saying that after "careful consideration" it has decided that proceeding with the prosecution is worth it. The Justice Department said in its notice that it has undertaken a "thorough examination of the law, the admissible evidence, the law enforcement interests served by the prosecution, the significant impact of the charged conduct on the public, the deterrent value of the prosecution and the nature and seriousness of the charged offense"...

