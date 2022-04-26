7th Circ. Says Gas Tech Inventor Can't Wait Until Death To Pay

By Morgan Conley (April 26, 2022, 1:49 PM EDT) -- The Seventh Circuit shut down a gas technology inventor's claim he could wait until he died to pay a former business partner $500,000 under the terms of an arbitration award, ruling the arbitrator gave him the discretion to decide how, but not when, to pay. In a unanimous opinion Monday that reversed a lower court, a three-judge panel said it doesn't withstand reason to interpret the arbitration award to give complete discretion to inventor Clifton Roe on the payment of a $500,000 award to Nano Gas Technologies Inc. The arbitrator had made a statement that Roe could pay the award "in...

